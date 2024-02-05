First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $309.99 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.