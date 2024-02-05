First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $213,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $136,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $504.45 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $508.09. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.57.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

