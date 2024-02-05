First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 673 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $129.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

