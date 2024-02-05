First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,686 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $86.32 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

