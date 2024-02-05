First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 270 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 2.1 %

ETN stock opened at $270.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.26. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $271.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.