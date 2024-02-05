First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 353 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $268.01 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

