First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 870 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW opened at $109.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

