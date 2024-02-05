First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $102,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $175.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

