First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $120,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

