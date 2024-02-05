First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $121,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCW stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

