First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $127,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $3,776,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of F opened at $12.14 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
