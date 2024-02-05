First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $52,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of PNW opened at $68.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

