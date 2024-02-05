First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $75,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

