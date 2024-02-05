First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $77,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,712,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

