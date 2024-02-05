First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $78,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $495.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $501.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

