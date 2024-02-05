First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $80,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.70 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

