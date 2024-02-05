First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $81,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

MGV opened at $112.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $112.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

