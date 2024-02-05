First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $138.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

