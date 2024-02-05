First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $134,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

