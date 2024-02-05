First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $80,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCN opened at $192.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.80. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.46 and a twelve month high of $232.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

