First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,692,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 687,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 276,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 547,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.