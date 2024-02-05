First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.09.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

