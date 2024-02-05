First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,101,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $246.69 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

