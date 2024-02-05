First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agenus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agenus
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Goodyear Tires can benefit from EVs, but not how you may think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.