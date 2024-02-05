First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,526 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Down 1.4 %

SRE stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

