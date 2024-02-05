First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,077 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

