First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.48 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $403,467,514.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $407,932.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,467,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

