First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $75,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

BP Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

