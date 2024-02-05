First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $88,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

