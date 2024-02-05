First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $80,000 Position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

FIVG opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $702.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

About Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

