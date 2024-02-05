First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $85,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 57.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 90.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 744.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 563,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $136.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.26. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

