First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 375,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 126,740 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

HII opened at $268.50 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $269.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.33. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

