First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $297,849,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after purchasing an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $195.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $196.18.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

