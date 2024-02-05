First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
