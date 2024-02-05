First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

