First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFWM. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

First Foundation stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $503.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.29. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $49,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 83.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $2,140,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.14%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

