First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

