Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,522 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $23,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Flywire by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flywire by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Flywire by 447.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 40.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 469,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 27.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 240,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,072,178. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.44 and a beta of 0.91. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

