Ford Motor (F) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

