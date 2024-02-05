Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Fortinet worth $125,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,963 shares of company stock worth $6,154,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

