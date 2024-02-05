Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 809 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,823,000 after buying an additional 234,907 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,139,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $295.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

