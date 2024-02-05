FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Reduced by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Desjardins currently has a “Sell” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -122.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

