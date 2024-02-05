FY2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by PETERS & COMPAN (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at PETERS & COMPAN upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for EQT in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. PETERS & COMPAN analyst C. Comeau now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

EQT stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

