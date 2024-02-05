FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.9 %

EA opened at $136.64 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.