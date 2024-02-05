FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

