FY2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Lifted by Raymond James

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.56.
CGI Group Price Performance
CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion.
