FY2024 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.55. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.45.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$90.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

