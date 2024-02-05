FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $121.27 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

