FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MOS opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.