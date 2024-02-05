FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Lowered by Analyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

VSTO stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,979,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after buying an additional 844,865 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

